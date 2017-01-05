Woburn Police Arrest Three on Drugs Charges as Part of Ongoing Drug Investigation

WOBURN — Chief Robert J. Ferullo reports that the Woburn Police Department arrested three men this week who were allegedly involved in drug possession and distribution in the city.

Members of the Woburn Police Department Drug Unit, Woburn Police Criminal Bureau and the Southern Middlesex Regional Drug Task Force recently initiated an investigation into illegal narcotics possession and distribution in the city and surrounding communities.

As a result of this investigation, three men were arrested on drug-related charges on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

JUAN E. APONTE, AGE 23, OF LAWRENCE is charged with:

• Distributing a Class B Drug

• Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Law

• Carrying a Firearm Without a License

• Possessing a Firearm with a Defaced Number in a Felony

• Conspiracy (firearms charges)

JONATHAN BAEZ, AGE 23, OF LAWRENCE is charged with:

• Distributing a Class B Drug

• Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Law

• Carrying a Firearm Without a License

• Possessing a Firearm with a Defaced Number in a Felony

• Conspiracy (firearms charges)

• Firearm Violation With One Prior Violent/Drug Crime.

JOSE A. RIVERA-DEJESUS, AGE 23, OF BRISTOL, CONN. is charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Law. He also has two outstanding warrants.

“I want to commend all officers involved in making these arrests to take these criminals off our streets,” Chief Ferullo said. “This remains an open and ongoing investigation and the Woburn Police Department will continue to actively combat illegal drug activity in our community.”

The three suspects were arrested in Woburn, where they were then booked and held at the Woburn Police Department pending their arraignment at Woburn District Court.

