2017 Fall TV Preview: What You Should Watch ~ TV TALK with BILL CUSHING

By: Bill Cushing – September, 2017

The new TV season is upon us and just like every year there are lots of new shows. Which are worth devoting your time to? This column will hopefully help you decide the answer to that question. Here are some of the shows I think will be worth checking out.

The Good Doctor (ABC) – Bates Motel’s Freddie Highmore plays Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon and autistic savant who joins the staff of a prestigious San Jose hospital. The doctor is a genius, but his obvious problems with communication could make him a liability. This series from David Shore, the creator of House, boasts an excellent cast with 3-time Emmy winner Richard Schiff joining Highmore. Premieres Monday, September 25th at 10 pm on ABC.

The Orville (FOX) – Seth MacFarlane created and stars in this sci-fi series. MacFarlane plays Capt. Ed Mercer, exploring new worlds in space, 400 years in the future aboard the Orville. An obvious homage to ‘Star Trek’, this comedic-drama also stars Adrianne Palicki (Friday Night Lights) and will feature a recurring role by Charlize Theron. Premieres Sunday, September 8th at 8 pm on FOX.

Ten Days In The Valley (ABC) – This series follows Jane Sadler (Kyra Sedgwick), an overworked television producer and single mother in the middle of a separation, whose life is turned upside down when her young daughter goes missing in the middle of the night. Just like her controversial police TV show, everything is a mystery, everyone has a secret, and no one can be trusted. Demi Moore was originally attached to star in the lead role before dropping out. Parenthood’s Erika Christensen also stars. Premieres Sunday, October 1st at 10pm on ABC.

Alex, Inc. (ABC) – The always likeable Zach Braff returns to TV in this comedy from ‘Scrubs’ writer and executive producer Matt Tarses. Inspired by the podcast StartUp, this comedy stars Braff as Alex Schuman, a radio journalist, husband and father of two who quits his job to start his own company. The series also stars Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos). Premiere is expected at midseason on ABC.

Rise (NBC) – There’s lots of buzz surrounding this series, which NBC is comparing to last year’s breakout drama ‘This Is Us’. ‘Rise’ comes from the producers of Parenthood, and stars Josh Radnor (How I Met Your Mother) as a high school teacher who takes over the school’s lackluster drama department. Rosie Perez also stars. Premiere is expected at midseason on NBC.

S.W.A.T. (CBS) – While this may look like just another CBS procedural at first, it has a lot of great talent behind it. The series is executive produced by Shawn Ryan (The Shield, Timeless), written by Aaron Rashaan Thomas (Southland) and the pilot is directed by Justin Lin (Fast and the Furious, Star Trek Beyond) just to name a few. Shemar Moore (Criminal Minds) stars as an LAPD S.W.A.T officer who only narrowly escaped the streets himself, and is thrust into the public spotlight to lead the unit after a civilian is shot. In case you were wondering, yes it is based on the 1975 series and 2003 movie of the same name. Premieres Thursday, November 2nd at 10pm on CBS.

Wisdom of the Crowd (CBS) – Jeremy Piven (Entourage) stars as Jeffrey Tanner, a Silicon Valley titan who develops an information-sharing app, Sophe, through which he hopes the public can help ID his daughter’s killer. Monica Potter (Parenthood) also stars. I’ll admit, I’m a little on the fence on this one, but it has an interesting premise, and I like Jeremy Piven, so I’m giving this one a shot. Premieres Sunday, October 1st at 8pm on CBS.

Ok everyone, that’s it for this month. Happy Watching!

If you have any questions about TV you can email me at BillsTVTalk@gmail.com. I will answer all of your questions and will feature some of the questions I receive in a future Mailbag column.

Follow me on Twitter @BillsTVTalk and on Facebook at BillsTVTalk for daily up-to-the-minute TV news and discussion.

ValleyPatriot The Valley Patriot is a free monthly journal of news, commentary, and events, serving Northern Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. More Posts