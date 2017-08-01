49th Anniversary of What Could Have Changed the World ~ BENEATH THE SURFACE WITH PAUL MURANO

By: Paul Murano – July, 2017

This month marks the 49th anniversary of perhaps the most important document written in modern times. It is a simple document, yet profound; something that can be read in less than an hour. It was written in the midst of a burgeoning movement that would later be called the ‘sexual revolution,’ which at the time was a tsunami waiting to be broken open. Future centuries will see this document as the dam that could have kept the tide of evil in check, a tide that would bring about a culture of death by sowing utter confusion on what it means to be a human person. Today, most people ignore this document, reject it, or simply have never heard of it. Non-Catholics see it as exclusively a Catholic thing. It is not. The importance of Humanae Vitae is universal: its object is human nature, it appeals to human reason, and its predictions are truly prophetic. It is addressed not only to Catholics, but “to all men of good will.” Humanae Vitae reiterated the truth about contraception.

Why is HV so important, yet so ignored? Most people know there is something fundamentally askew about how we view life and love today. We can’t seem to put our finger on it, but we see evidence in the ubiquitous drug problem, the numbers of people on prescription meds just to cope, the prominent role that counselors and lawyers have today, the way young people use each other for pleasure both voluntarily and involuntarily, the crises of human sex trafficking and pornography addiction, our divorce culture, the breakdown of the family, the increase in acceptance of homosexuality, a gender ideology that has left young people confused and frightened, and the extraordinarily high suicide rates. Something has gone haywire and we cannot fathom how it happened so quickly.

When the history e-books look back in amazement at how the western world depopulated itself so quickly in the midst of what seemed like unprecedented prosperity, it will be clear that the material catalyst was contraception. Europe, Japan, Canada, Russia, Australia, and other nations are depopulating at an alarming rate, prompting governments to offer incentives for couples to have more children. The average child per family rate has sunk to around 1.3, considerably less than replacement rate. (See www.youtube.com/watch?v=lZeyYIsGdAA.) To fill the economic void, massive immigration, legal and illegal, is being allowed through Europe and the United States. As a result western values, beliefs, and way of life are threatened. While motives for having fewer children are varied, one common motive is economic. Many have come to value money over children, while neighboring peoples who migrate continue to have large families. The numbers will tell the story.

Many internal social viruses have contributed to this cultural suicide, which begins with contraception. For example, the tragedy of divorce cannot be overstated. The death of marriage ignores one crucial metaphysical truth: When two become one, they can never truly become two again. Further, it is not surprising that the divorce culture and family breakdown has coincided with the depopulation crisis. The family is the basic social unit of human society that provides a natural buffer between the individual and the government. Tyranny arises when the family breaks down, as do dysfunctional children and unhealthy adults. Contraception is a large contributor to this growing divorce rate, for it enables couples to hold back on the total self gift of one to the other, a barrier that not only blocks life, but blocks love. In a sense it is an unspoken contract to use each other to avoid their one flesh union. Unaware of its cause, this privation of love eventually erodes the life of the union.

The current “contraception mentality,” that separates the love-making from life-making, lays the foundation for a revolution against human nature. Unplanned pregnancy is now a “mistake” that prenatal homicide (abortion) can ‘fix’. Premarital sex becomes the norm since the permanent bonding it creates is ignored (leading to a plethora of problems) and its power to procreate is denied. No longer is marital commitment seen as important, let alone necessary for one-flesh intimacy, weakening the bond of marriage one enters in the future. Interestingly, people who cohabitate before marriage have a far greater chance of divorce; and in a society that sees a 50% divorce rate, only two percent of couples who practice natural family planning (rather than contraception) ever divorce.

Once the natural purpose of sex is rejected and the notion of the perverted or disordered act has lost its meaning, homosexuality is rationalized. Pornography, which completely guts the act of union of all objective meaning and purpose, has become mainstream; and the practice of masturbation, traditionally understood to be self-abuse, has been proclaimed “healthy” by professional charlatans like Dr. Ruth, et al. on a vulnerable generation of young people, disarmed by their culture.

The contraceptive mentality that occurred as a result of Humanae Vitae’s rejection has led to the rationalization of a false liberty of radical autonomy, which in turn legalized murder – first for the preborn and now in some states the elderly. Over 60 million people, who should have been here today under 45 years old, are missing due to abortion alone. That’s one out of every three of us.

There is no coincidence that the sexual revolution has led to a culture of death in just one generation. The world would be radically different had Humanae Vitae been heeded. It is not too late.

