Andover-based Company Fined $98,350 for Asbestos Violations

Asbestos Found During Renovation Work at Brookline Residential Property

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has penalized Peninsula Home Builders, Inc. $98,150 for numerous asbestos violations found at a residential renovation project at 8 Manton Terrace in Brookline. MassDEP had responded on September 16, 2016 to a complaint received from the Brookline Board of Health, which had issued a stop-work order earlier that day.

MassDEP found evidence during the initial inspection of possible asbestos-containing debris and materials scattered outside the property that was undergoing renovation and demolition work. During the inspection, MassDEP obtained samples and through testing found and confirmed the following:

· Dry, friable asbestos-containing cement shingles had been removed from more than half the exterior surface of the residence with portions in an open top dumpster, and scattered inside the residence and outside on the ground throughout the property; and

· Piping and duct work had been removed from the existing structure and the dry, friable asbestos thermal-insulation had been stripped off, with asbestos material found in the basement, in an open trash can outside, as well as scattered outside on the ground throughout the property.

“The developer failed to complete the required asbestos survey, which – if done – would have indicated the wide prevalence of asbestos-containing materials present at the site,” said Eric Worrall, director of MassDEP’s Northeast Regional office in Wilmington. “Dry, friable asbestos is a serious public health risk that is not acceptable because the fibers can more readily become airborne and are known to pose a danger when inhaled.”

Peninsula Home Builders has agreed to fully comply with all applicable regulations going forward and will submit a list of properties it owns, how long it has owned them, and identify which of those properties has undergone demolition or renovation work. For any property with renovation or demolition work, Peninsula will provide copies of documentation to support that all proper contracts, bid proposals, bills of lading, manifests, and completion certificates were obtained.

Peninsula will pay $30,000 of the penalty, and MassDEP agrees to suspend the remaining $68,350 provided the company does not violate any terms of the agreement. Peninsula Home Builders, Inc. is a Massachusetts corporation located in Andover.

MassDEP is responsible for ensuring clean air and water, safe management and recycling of solid and hazardous wastes, timely cleanup of hazardous waste sites and spills and the preservation of wetlands and coastal resources.

