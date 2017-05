Arrested in Fentanyl Sweep

Back to original story

Juan Anibal Patrone, a/k/a Juan Anibal, a/k/a Juan Anibal Patrone-Gonzalez, a/k/a Flaco, a/k/a Poppo, a/k/a Carlos, 26, a resident of Lawrence, dual citizen of the Dominican Republic and Italy.

Domingo Gonzalez Martinez, a/k/a Guega, 26, a resident of Lawrence, from the Dominican Republic.

Oscar Francisco Marcano Valverde, a/k/a Oscar Marcado, a/k/a Oscar Malcano, 38, a Dominican national and former resident of Haverhill, currently in custody at Bristol County House of Corrections.

Josuel Moises Patrone-Gonzalez, a/k/a Coqui, a/k/a Kiko, 22, resident of Lawrence, dual citizen of the Dominican Republic and Italy.

Luis F. Lugo, 20, of Lawrence.

Victor Alexander Gonzalez-Gonzalez, a/k/a Alex, 24, Dominican national residing in Lawrence.

Daniel Diaz, 34, of Lawrence, currently in custody at Essex House of Corrections.

Luis A. Perez-Tomassini, 29 of Lawrence.

Leonel Vives, 30, of Methuen.

Santo Marino Nivar-Tejeda, a/k/a Mello, 46, a Dominican national residing in Lawrence.

Andreury Fana Burgos, a/k/a Andreury Fanas, 21, a resident of Lawrence, from the Dominican Republic.

Lacey Picariello, 33, of Burlington, Mass.

Matthew Shover, 29, of Sandown, N.H., currently in custody at Essex House of Corrections.

Rafael Omar Arias-Rodriguez, a/k/a Prieto Tita, 37, of Lawrence.

Rafael Arce, 46, of Lawrence.

Reynaldo Duran Lora, 23, of Lawrence.

Stacey Littlefield, 41, of Rochester, N.H.

Melvin Weatherspoon, 57, of Rochester N.H.

Euclides Alcantara, 49, a resident of Methuen, from the Dominican Republic.

Ramon Gonzalez Nival, a/k/a Santo Ramon Gonzalez Nivar, a/k/a Santo Marino Gonzalez-Nival, a/k/a Santo Marino Guerrero Ruiz, a/k/a Luis Rivera, a/k/a Richard Romero, a/k/a Ismael Rivera-Ayala, a/k/a Caballito, a/k/a Ramoncito, a/k/a Caballo, 40, a Dominican national residing in Lawrence.

Jose Rosado Sanchez, a/k/a Chiquito, a/k/a Pequeno, a/k/a Luis D. Resto, a/k/a Timothy O’Leary, a/k/a Luis Vega Martinez, 46 (true identity unknown).

Julio Baez Gonzalez, a/k/a Manolo, 34, a Dominican national residing in Lawrence.

Ruddy Rafael Soto Lara, a/k/a Flor Saez Guzman, a/k/a Yernan Freight, a/k/a Rafael Ruddy, a/k/a Manuel Gonzalez, a/k/a Flor Saez, a/k/a Jorge Navarez, a/k/a Peje, 38, a Dominican national, currently in custody at Essex House of Corrections.

Geronimo Confesor Gonzalez Nivar, a/k/a Geronimo Gonzalez-Nival, a/k/a Geronimo Ruiz-Gonzalez; a/k/a Alexie, a/k/a Jaboa, 35, a Dominican national residing in Lawrence

Carlos Hernandez, a/k/a Gordo, 34, of Lawrence, currently in custody at Essex House of Corrections.

Rory Connolly, 33, of Manchester, N.H.

Bernaldo Rosario Santiago, a/k/a Bori, 25, of Lowell.

Diosmary Burgos, 39, resident of Lawrence, from the Dominican Republic.

Caonablo Mayobanex Pol Montero, a/k/a Cesar Eliel Echavarria Navarez, a/k/a Ely Manzano, a/k/a Mayo Baney Pol; a/k/a Mayo Pol; a/k/a Eddie Soto; a/k/a Jorge Mercado; a/k/a Israel Cortes; a/k/a Israel Cortez; a/k/a Ismael Guerra Cortez; a/k/a Ismael Cortez; a/k/a Israel P. Cortez; a/k/a Ismael Guerra; a/k/a Jorge L. Santiago; a/k/a Albertoz Vasquez; a/k/a Mayo Baney Montero; a/k/a Mayo Bane Montero; a/k/a Bani, 45, a Dominican national residing in Lawrence.

Shawn Keefe, 27, of Lowell.

Leonny Burgos, of Lawrence.