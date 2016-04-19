Kassandra Jean-Marie Wins Valley Patriot, Greater Lawrence Tech School Scholarship

For the second year in a row, The Valley Patriot awarded a scholarship to a student graduating from the Greater Lawrence Technical School in Andover.

The winners are researched, interviewed and chosen by Greater Lawrence Technical School Committeeman Jessica Finocchiaro.

“I’m proud to say this is the 2nd annual scholarship from The Valley Patriot to a Greater Lawrence Technical School student. As many of you know, before Tom Duggan was reporting the news he was making news as a Lawrence School Committee member. But, what most people don’t know is that Tom attended the GLTS in the carpentry shop before transferring to Lawrence High School. He also was a substitute teacher at the GLTS, and is committed every year to helping a GLTS student go on to college.”

“This year’s scholarship winner is Kassandra Jean-Marie.”

“Kassandra is the daughter of Karine and Marcel Jean-Marie from Methuen, and is a senior in the Health Career Program at Greater Lawrence Technical High School.”

“Kassandra is the top ranked student in the Class of 2016. She will use her technical skills and knowledge to further her education in Pre-Medical Studies next year as a college freshman.”

“Kassandra has made outstanding contributions to our school community in and outside of the classroom. She has been both a member and president of the National Honor Society. She is also co-president of the Class of 2016 and is the student representative to the district school committee. She has volunteered community service hours at Lawrence General Hospital numerous times throughout high school and just completed the Lawrence General Hospital Shadow a Professional Program.

We also want to thank Lawrence General Hospital for being a first year sponsor of our annual BASH and we hope to have a great working relationship with LGH in the coming year.

Kassandra has also participated in the Interact Club and was recognized by WHDH-TV with the Channel 7 Class Act Award, and as a junior was awarded the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Book Award, due to outstanding grades and community service. Kassandra has demonstrated great discipline in a rigorous course of study that has included honors courses, Advanced Placement English, and dual enrollment courses. Kassandra has completed four college courses through the Dual Enrollment Program at Northern Essex Community earning fourteen credits.

Kassandra is ranked first in a class of 316 seniors with a 4.46 GPA. Kassandra will continue to her education in the hopes of eventually attending medical school. Kassandra has been accepted and will attend University of Massachusetts Amherst Commonwealth Honors College.”

“Tonight I am proud to present Kassandra Jean-Marie as our 2016 GLTS scholarship winner.”

Kassandra was also given a citation by Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera. Methuen Mayor Zanni was not in attendance.

Tom Duggan Tom Duggan is president and publisher of The Valley Patriot Newspaper in North Andover Massachusetts, a #1 Best Selling Author, Host of the Paying Attention Radio Program on WCAP in Lowell, lectures on media bias and police issues, is a former Lawrence School Committeeman, former political director for Mass. Citizens Alliance, and a 1990 Police Survivor. You can email your comments to valleypatriot@aol.com. More Posts - Website Follow Me:

