Lawrence Police Arrest Four Home Invasion Suspects, One Suspect Still at Large

LAWRENCE — Chief James Fitzpatrick reports that the Lawrence Police Department has arrested four suspects allegedly involved in a home invasion that occurred in March.

JUAN OCASIO, AGE 40, OF LAWRENCE, is charged with Home Invasion. He was arrested on May 25 by Lawrence Police in Haverhill.

CARLOS ANDUJAR, AGE 39, OF LAWRENCE, is charged with Home Invasion. He was arrested on April 14 in Lawrence.

RAUL RIOS, AGE 38, OF METHUEN, is charged with Home Invasion. He was arrested May 18 in Lawrence.

HECTOR RIVERA, AGE 25, OF LAWRENCE, is charged with Home Invasion, Possession of a Burglarious Instrument and Receiving a Stolen Motor Vehicle. He was arrested on April 3 in Lawrence and is also facing unrelated charges in a separate case out of Lowell District Court.

On Saturday, March 18, at approximately 2 a.m., Lawrence Police were dispatched to a residence on East Haverhill Street for a reported home invasion. It was reported that four men forced their way into an occupied apartment, armed with two handguns and a shotgun. Once the suspects were inside, they ransacked the apartment and several items were stolen.

As a result of an investigation, Lawrence Police were able to identify the four suspects as OCASIO, RIOS, ANDUJAR and RIVERA.

Police also learned of a fifth suspect they believe was involved in the incident, STEPHEN LABOY, AGE 21, OF LAWRENCE, who is charged with Home Invasion. LABOY is still at large and considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on LABOY’S whereabouts should contact Lawrence Police immediately at 978-794-5900.