Lawrence/State Police Gang Unit Arrest Three on Heroin Distribution Charges

Sept. 28, 2017

LAWRENCE – Lawrence Police and the Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit arrested two men and a woman on Wednesday for trafficking heroin, illegally possessing firearms, and one for driving without a license, among other charges.

The combined state and local police gang units conducted surveillance and followed Baez-Arias, and Elvin Santo after sending an undercover informant to purchase drugs with marked cash. After stopping and finding the marked money on the suspects (shortly after the buy), police arrested the two men.

Police then secured a search warrant of an apartment on Summer St. in Lawrence, the keys of which were seized from one of the suspects during the arrest.

During the search of the Summer St. apartment police discovered nearly $30,000 (street value) of heroin and cocaine, large wads of cash, a Dominican passport, multiple cell phones, and drug packaging equipment and material.

Police also arrested Jocelyn Rosario who was in the vehicle during the controlled drug buy. She was charged with being knowingly present where heroin is kept.

