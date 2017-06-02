Powerball Jackpot Grows to $337M for Saturday Drawing

BRAINTREE, MA – The Powerball jackpot for the Saturday, June 3 drawing is an estimated $337 million. The cash option on the prize is an estimated $209.1 million.

Saturday night’s drawing will be the eighteenth since the Powerball jackpot was last hit on April 1. Saturday’s $337 million jackpot is the game’s highest since a $435.3 million jackpot on February 22 that was won on a ticket sold in Indiana. The largest Powerball jackpot of all time is $1.586 billion. Tickets sold in California, Florida and Tennessee each won a share of that world-record setting jackpot on January 13, 2016.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be played in 44 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets for this drawing can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. Saturday at Massachusetts Lottery retailers across the state. Drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET in Tallahassee, Florida.

Powerball drawings are available via the Lottery’s website – masslottery.com, and can also be viewed on the Lottery’s official Facebook, Twitter andYouTube accounts.

