Powerball Jackpot Grows to $337M for Saturday Drawing

LotteryBRAINTREE, MA – The Powerball jackpot for the Saturday, June 3 drawing is an estimated $337 million.  The cash option on the prize is an estimated $209.1 million.

Saturday night’s drawing will be the eighteenth since the Powerball jackpot was last hit on April 1.  Saturday’s $337 million jackpot is the game’s highest since a $435.3 million jackpot on February 22 that was won on a ticket sold in Indiana.  The largest Powerball jackpot of all time is $1.586 billion.  Tickets sold in California, Florida and Tennessee each won a share of that world-record setting jackpot on January 13, 2016.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be played in 44 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.  Tickets for this drawing can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. Saturday at Massachusetts Lottery retailers across the state.  Drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET in Tallahassee, Florida.

Powerball drawings are available via the Lottery’s website – masslottery.com, and can also be viewed on the Lottery’s official Facebook, Twitter andYouTube accounts.

 

Tom Duggan

Tom Duggan is president and publisher of The Valley Patriot Newspaper in North Andover Massachusetts, a #1 Best Selling Author, Host of the Paying Attention Radio Program on WCAP in Lowell, lectures on media bias and police issues, is a former Lawrence School Committeeman, former political director for Mass. Citizens Alliance, and a 1990 Police Survivor. You can email your comments to valleypatriot@aol.com.

