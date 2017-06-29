Pub For Sale- Operating Business in 4D+1 Plaza, Salisbury Beach, MA

TURN-KEY Local Pub -High KENO sales

Great Location – Ample PARKING

This is your opportunity to purchase a business located in Salisbury Beach, in a well known vacation destination, The 4D+1 Plaza, which is home to this pub, a convenience store, a newly opened diner, a laundromat (available to lease), and with a small retail space also for rent. The business has a strong customer base, established under current owners 5 years ago, and overall has been a pub for 20+ years.

This well-established local pub is one of Salisbury Beach’s “favorite local hangouts”! Located 1/2 mile North of the Salisbury Beach center, this is a fun, friendly neighborhood pub. There is beer on tap, MA State Lottery/KENO and scratch tickets, a pool table, the latest TouchTunes digital jukebox, an ATM, free WI-FI and free ample parking in both the front and back lots, and on the side of the building, as well as street parking. The pub is open year round, 7 days a week and is a cash-only business.

***Confidential financial information will be released after execution of a Non-Disclosure Agreement and proof of funds. ***