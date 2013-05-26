24 Year Old Lawrence Man Stable after Being Shot on Park Street

By: Tom Duggan

Lawrence Police cordoned off a section Park Street within minutes and began marking up shell casings on the ground (4 in all) as well as a live round found on the sidewalk.

A friend of Valdez told the Valley Patriot he had been shot at a few weeks ago on the very spot he was shot tonight. Lawrence Police and K9 units from the Essex County Sheriff’s Department scoured Park and Hampshire Street for the shooting suspect but have no one in custody at this time.

Police said that the family of Valdez was not being cooperative and taped off the area around the house while waiting for a search warrant. Valdez had a video surveillance monitor outside his home, police are hoping to gain information on the shooter from the video.

Tom Duggan Tom Duggan is president and publisher of The Valley Patriot Newspaper in North Andover Massachusetts, an author, host of the Paying Attention Radio Program on WCAP in Lowell, lectures on media bias and police issues, is a former Lawrence School Committeeman, former political director for Mass. Citizens Alliance, and a 1990 Police Survivor. You can email your comments to valleypatriot@aol.com. More Posts - Website Follow Me:

