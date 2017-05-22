FBI Offers $5,000 Reward for Fugitive Diego Barros Pires ~ ARMED AND DANGEROUS!

The Federal Bureau of Investigation Boston Division’s Southeastern Massachusetts Gang Task Force and the ATF Boston Field Division are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Diego Barros Pires, an alleged member of a violent street gang in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Diego Barros Pires, a known member of a violent Brockton street gang, is wanted for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping of one adult

and two minors in Brockton and Quincy, Massachusetts, on October 8, 2016. On March 22, 2017, a federal arest warrant was issued for Pires

in the United States District Court, District of Massachusetts, Boston, Massachusetts, after he was charged with kidnapping and aiding and

abetting.

On March 22, 2017, Diego Pires, also known as “Smurf” or “Do It” was indicted, along with three other associates, and an arrest warrant was issued out of U.S. District Court in Boston, Massachusetts. Pires was charged with kidnapping, and aiding and abetting. He is wanted for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping of one adult and two minors in Brockton and Quincy, Massachusetts. Pires is considered armed and dangerous.

Pires is a 24-year-old Cape Verdean male who is a legal U.S. citizen, with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’8” in height and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He last resided at 5 Madrid Square, Apartment 7, Brockton, Mass.

Pires has two tattoos; one on his right forearm that says “RIP Johnny,” the other on his left forearm that says “Kyle.”

The FBI is currently offering a monetary reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his location and arrest.

A wanted poster, including photographs of the subject and his tattoos, can be viewed and downloaded here.

Anyone with information regarding his current whereabouts should call the FBI Boston Division at 1-857-386-2000. Tips can also be electronically submitted at tips.fbi.gov.

“Mr. Pires is considered armed and dangerous and we believe he pos es a serious danger to the public. At this point in time, we’ve exhausted all investigative leads in locating him and we’re asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact law enforcement,” said Harold H. Shaw, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division.

The FBI’s Southeastern Massachusetts Gang Task Force is composed of the following agencies: the FBI, the Massachusetts State Police, and Brockton Police Department.

