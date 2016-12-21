Former Lawrence Councilor Arrested Again, Says Lawrence Police Show Too Much “Disrespect”
Dec. 19, 2106|10PM
Former Lawrence City Councilor Sandy Almonte has been arrested again, this time in Lawrence after police learned she had a warrant for her arrest out of North Andover for driving without insurance.
The former District “A” (Prospect Hill) councilor resigned back in August of this year after being arrested in Nashua, NH, for assault and resisting arrest. Almonte says her case was continued without a finding with a $300 fine. Almonte says that if she keeps her record clean for four years the arrest will come off her record.
Witnesses say that Almonte was arrested in Lawrence on Sunday, December 11th after her son was the victim of a hit and run driver resulting in a verbal altercation between Almonte and police.
“Yeah, I was a bitch. I admit that. But, Officer Farrington treated me disrespectfully. He acted like he didn’t know me, and told me I couldn’t pick up the pieces of my sons car in the street. I said, ‘you know who I am.’ He said, ‘you are nobody.'”
“So, yeah, my son and his girlfriend were in the hospital, it was a very severe car accident. So, I got into it with him, I told him he can kiss my ass, and I went ahead and picked up the pieces anyway.”
That’s when, Almonte says, police ran her information and found out she had an outstanding warrant out of North Andover.
“I had moved, the court sent the notice to my old address, and obviously I didn’t show up, I never got the notice. But, they had no right. Why did they run my information? Who do they think they are? They had five cruisers and ten cops show up at my house to take me in, and they never had a female officer search me like they are supposed to. Officer Farrington searched me. And you can quote me.”
Almonte said she didn’t file a complaint against the officer because, “they would just wipe their asses with it. We all know that wouldn’t go anywhere. So, I’m going to get a lawyer and then I’m going to file a complaint.”
“The Lawrence Police have no respect for the people they serve. I’m sick of the abuse that police officers in our city give to the residents of our city, including myself. They disrespected me by telling me to my face that I’m nobody.”
“They didn’t even file a police report on the hit and run. Even to this day, there is no police report on the hit and run. My son’s car is a very expensive import from Japan. He was hit, he and his girlfriend were severely hurt, do they care? No, they don’t care.”
Almonte announced in The Valley Patriot when she resigned in August that she would be running for mayor in 2017, but now says she isn’t sure she is going to seek the corner office.
“My heart is still very much wanting to run for mayor. I’m still getting phone calls from people all the time telling me they believe in me, and that I am the person they want as mayor. But, do I want that headache now for myself and my family … I’m not sure anymore. At the end of the day you also have to realize how ungrateful so many people are. I mean, for so many people in this city, you could give them a million dollars today and tomorrow they don’t care. I’m a big mouth, and I’m not going to shut up. I will stay involved but, I’m not sure if I still want to run for mayor. But, if I do decide I promise The Valley Patriot will get the story first.”
Lawrence Police Officer Farrington would not comment on the record about the incident, but another officer present said that Almonte was out of control, screaming and creating a problem for police while they were trying to investigate the crash. She was initially summonsed for disorderly conduct but the charge was removed by the arresting officer. Almonte appeared in court and paid a fine on the warrant out of North Andover.
Almonte was replaced on the Lawrence City Council by former rival Myra Ortiz, who is filling out her two year term on the council.
Tom Duggan is president and publisher of The Valley Patriot Newspaper in North Andover Massachusetts, a #1 Best Selling Author, Host of the Paying Attention Radio Program on WCAP in Lowell, lectures on media bias and police issues, is a former Lawrence School Committeeman, former political director for Mass. Citizens Alliance, and a 1990 Police Survivor.
You can email your comments to valleypatriot@aol.com.
CJH
December 20, 2016 at 11:00 PM
It doesn’t matter who you think you are, The police Officers do not show favoritism to anyone and as for running for mayor I don’t think the people of Lawrence wants someone who will lie like that.
vanessa
December 21, 2016 at 10:59 PM
well thank god ur ignorant ass doesn’t live in lawrence. Who are you to talk like you know her or the city of lawrence, take ur two cents elsewhere.
CJH
December 20, 2016 at 11:06 PM
If you are respectful to the Police Officer they will be respectful to you.
Wanda Marte
December 22, 2016 at 7:41 AM
Is not true “If yo are respectful to the police officer, they are going to be respectful to you” That is a big NO. I don’t know where they got the training, but they don’t know what is that.
Anonymous
December 20, 2016 at 11:41 PM
Bullshit very few are curtious and professional the other majority are over worked assholes with an appetite for conflict i’ve watched them provoke and instigate situaitions i have seen them do many illegal things and im aware of there new rights since the Patriot act was invoked in lawrence there Dickheads
I have spoken and had good conversations with a very few, a family member of mines was side swiped by a vehicle that was getting pulled over by a lpd and he refused to document it…
Mingya!
December 20, 2016 at 11:49 PM
Show respect, get respect. Simple as that.
Chris
December 21, 2016 at 1:51 PM
Sandy is fair but doesn’t let anyone screw with her and she speaks her mind. No need for this all because of an uninsured car.
A Thomas M
December 21, 2016 at 4:17 PM
As someone who knows Sandy many years on a personal level as well as…. keeping a watchful eye while she has been in office and many officials settings where she has done nothing but her duty to herself her community and her fellow man I myself have witnessed unspeakable things from Lawrence Police Department for most of us as Citizens we don’t know what to say or how to say anything back in our defense nor do any of us appreciate any trickery into incriminating accusations where they are not warranted… a warrant was obviously a simple lapse of timing… not on her part ….I’m very proud of Sandy Almonte..AND. I am very far from alone on this …..I look forward to her honesty which is very valued in this world since most of us do not have a voice that is often heard there are many of us looking forward to what she can do… if she raises eyebrows then perhaps she’s doing something the rest of the people are not willingto do. …it’s refreshing …there’s too much hush-hush in a city filled with secrets from politicians down to the uniformed officer and don’t tell me it’s not true …. ever heard of the phrase power corrupts absolutely…. Sandy has nothing but good intentions for all of us and our future …the good part of this world will continue to support her ……the fire …..in many forms …..including corrupted abusive police officers will do nothing but try to bring her down in the end …..God is going to play a much bigger role than any of us …..from where I’m standing it’s just the beginning of a real voice and can’t wait to hear more ….as for the rest of you who can’t agree with me..perhaps it’s time you wake up too…. stop making comments put the cotton from your ears into your mouth and start listening. Maybe you’ll learn something….have some faith…
Joseph
December 22, 2016 at 10:22 AM
lol the cops are wrong for not filing a report and for her to say “do you know who I am” like if she gets some sort of freebies or pass no matter who u are and who u worked for doesn’t give u the right to act all ratchet she should of just let the cops handle there business and that’s it she’s approaching the officers like do you know who I am I would’ve gave her the same response the officer gave her & as far as her running for mayor that would be a waist of time the city of Lawrence needs someone who is capable of changing this city to make this city a better place we don’t need another loud mouth that won’t make any changes …. STRIPPER FOR MAYOR sounds like a good headline for the patriot valley to use if she ever does run for mayor