Media Lies and Media Bias: Why Trump is Under Attack ~ VALLEY PATRIOT EDITORIAL (7-15)
VALLEY PATRIOT EDITORIAL
July, 2015
Those who work in the “news” industry are obsessed with promoting lies and half-truths to destroy political candidates they do not like, instead of just doing their jobs and reporting the news.
Last month, Donald Trump became the latest to fall victim to the liars in the “news” media, as they feverishly reported Trump’s “Anti Mexican” remarks, painting him as a racist and a hate monger.
Here’s what he actually said:
“The U.S. has become a dumping ground for everybody else’s problems,” Trump said. “It’s true. And these aren’t the best and the finest. When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They’re not sending you. They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs, they’re bringing crime; they’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.”
That’s a far cry from “All Mexicans are rapists,” or “All immigrants are killers”.
But, that didn’t stop the liars in the news media from deceiving the American public about what Trump said.
CNN’s Brook Baldwin actually reported: “Donald Trump called all Mexicans rapists and killers” following up by calling his remarks “Anti-Mexican” and that Trump “called all immigrants killers”.
It was simply an outright lie. But Baldwin was not alone. Every news outlet followed by repeating the lie … over and over again in the hopes that stupid people will be outraged.
They succeeded.
It is true that many illegal aliens who come to this country through the Mexican border are, in fact, rapists, killers, drug dealers, and other violent criminals. It is also true that many of the illegals who come through the Mexican border are good, God-fearing people, only here to seek a better life. These are two different groups of people, but CNN and the news media want you to think they are one in the same to promote their pro-illegal political views.
Because Trump chose to focus on the criminal immigrants and not the “poor victims of oppression” (as the approved media narrative demands), he brought the news media lie to the forefront of a presidential campaign. Trump publicly challenged the news media lie that all immigrants are wonderful people, and boy did they strike back.
They struck back with dishonest hysteria, they struck back with character assassinations disguised as reporting, and they struck back by trying to make that point of view toxic in the realm of public debate.
We find the current environment of media corruption to be very dangerous in a country that relies on a free press for truth, and a shared understanding of the events going on around us.
When “news” anchors like Brianna Keiler or Brook Baldwin of CNN open their “news” cast with “Macy’s has decided to drop Donald Trump for saying all Mexicans are rapists”, it is further evidence that the truth is no longer a standard for today’s so-called “journalists”.
Since we know for a fact that many of the illegal aliens who come to this country are indeed violent rapists and killers, we wonder why the “news” media lie and white wash the issue, in effect defending those rapists and killers? Why is it so important that they white wash the truth and silence Trump’s message?
The answer is simple.
Number one, they want chaos in our country because they profit from it. (Can you say Ferguson? Atlanta? Baltimore?)
Number two, if the American public actually started paying attention to the illegals who come here to commit rape, murder, child molestation, drug and gun deals or fraud … you would be horrified to find out exactly how dangerous this problem really is. You would also start to understand why the cable news media has been distracting you all with daily stories about Duck Dynasty, Kim Kardashian, and Charlie Sheen.
There is absolutely nothing racist or insensitive about focusing on the violent criminals who are illegally coming into this country through Mexico. There is nothing bigoted about trying to stop them from coming. There is nothing racist about advocating sending them all home. But there is certainly something wrong with a news media that reports outright lies to sink the campaign of a political candidate they don’t like.
President Obama himself boasts that he has deported more violent illegal alien criminals than every other president combined … which raises a really good question for liars in the news media like Brook Baldwin at CNN.
If Trump is wrong, and there are no rapists and killers illegally coming over the Mexican border, how come the president is deporting so many of them?
Nobody is calling the president a “hate monger” or “racist”. Nobody in the news media calls Obama “Anti-Mexican.”
Weird huh?
What’s worse, the “news” media obsessively spews the narrative every day, that labeling and stereotyping people is wrong. Yet, every day they label and stereotype illegal aliens as altruistic and wonderful people. But, just let someone like Donald Trump come along and address some of the illegals who come here that rape and kill … and suddenly that’s “reported” as the same as saying “all Mexicans are rapists.” Suddenly Trump is the one painted as labeling and stereotyping.
We believe the news industry has sold out the American public with their lies and fake narratives.
The only way to stop it is to stand with those who tell the truth and have their character assassinated for it.
We do not support the presidential candidacy of Donald Trump (as the paper does not support political candidates), but we do stand with him on his position that SOME illegals who come here are indeed killers, rapists and drug dealers.
We also stand with him in his position that those things need to be publicly addressed so that it can be fixed, no matter how much CNN and the rest of the liars in the news media desperately try to silence that message.
Jack
August 12, 2015 at 7:59 PM
You should invite him top Lawrence now that they are a sanctuary city.
Justin's
September 21, 2015 at 4:11 AM
The media is biased against Trump especially Rupert Murdoch who owns FOX news and hates Trump I also suspect that Murdoch is supporting certain media groups financially to bring him down. But unfortunately Trumps support is growing and we may be seeing the demise of professional impartial media.
Ravi Subba
July 22, 2016 at 8:11 PM
@Justin. Well said. I am a (Legal !) Immigrant and I 100% support Mr. Trump. I am astonished at the rate the News Channels/Media, Websites, Magazines and Blogs; ALL spewing hatred against Mr. Trump.
I also got fed up of Democratic candidate saying: “He don’t talk about women”. Excuse me ! What is left to talk about “women” in this Country ? This Government and women have subjugated MEN in every possible way. This society is degrading and belittling MEN in all the aspects of life. ENOUGH !!!
I hope people of United States wake up to the FACTS and I pray my Lord to shower Good Health to Mr. Trump and make him the next President of this Country. *** Mr. Donald Trump, President of the United States ***
char
August 3, 2016 at 8:59 PM
good for you Ravi!!
rc
August 9, 2016 at 6:41 AM
Rupert Murdoch was financially supported by Saudi Prince Al Walid, who had sizAble share holding in News Corp.He dictated Headlines in News Corps in favor of muslims. And all muslims in the world does not want Trump to become US president .All anti Trump medias I suppose , including individual leading journalists r getting funds or favors from saudis and other wealthy muslims..They use their numerous trusts and so called charity orgn. to channel their money for such things , misusing your laws.That’s why Trump calls them SLEAZE MEDIA.! Saudis I understands or have sizable stakes in many media entities for the same reason.
TSS
October 1, 2016 at 4:16 PM
Is impartial media going the way of the Dodo bird, Justin? Perhaps. Although we would augment your sentence with “[traditional] media…” No doubt media in its current form is bias. But saying they’re bias shouldn’t satisfy our cravings for unbiased, perspective taking media. Rather, we ought to ask ourselves, why is the media bias? And why does it seem like the media resides in different bubbles?
Tex Friend
December 15, 2015 at 11:52 AM
It’s amazing how the media, continue making predictions daily for months that are basis and incorrect. If you want to be informed about a topic, do not pay any attention to the Media. Nothing but lies. Do your research.
Rolodex
March 1, 2016 at 3:26 PM
CNN is advising people HOW to vote for Rubio on Super Tuesday… unbelievable, and all they’ve done all morning long is cover Rubio and getting negative talking heads talking against Trump. CNN is SOOO hypocritical. They are even stalking voters to try to find only people that voted for Rubio, and talking to them. Not talking to Trump supporters. I have an MBA, and I’m voting for Trump. Trump has DENOUNCED the KKK many times, and is not a prejudice person. It’s absurd how they are doing anything in the Establishment media and Republican Establishment to derail Trump. Why didn’t they mention that Rubio insinuated that Trump had a small penis in his comments in the last 2 days. The bias of CNN is really disgusting. I used to watch them as a neutral, but they are so anti-Trump it is unbelievable.
Steve Pappas
May 16, 2016 at 3:55 PM
Trump needs to go on cnn and tell them straight out what he means. These lies the media males about trump is sick they should be fined for what they are doing.
Luther
March 2, 2016 at 11:03 AM
Great article. I am a college student who used to be a hardcore liberal. However, a lot of young white males like myself feel that the left betrayed us. The first time I ever voted was for Obama, and now I get called a rapist and a racist. My school made us do a sexual harassment seminar, and literally said if you don’t agree then you are a potential rapist. How is that not sexism? So I became disillusioned with the people I helped get into power, and then Trump comes along and declares war on this politically correct insanity. Don’t believe the media that says Bernie has all young people, plenty of us are voting for Trump and hope to help make America great again:)
Ravi Subba
July 22, 2016 at 8:16 PM
@Luther, Bless You. Let’s hope people wake up and see the reality and not believe in false MEDIA propaganda. Let’s stand by Mr. Donald Trump, the only HOPE to bring back the good days.
ROBERT BLOSSER
March 2, 2016 at 11:37 AM
PLEASE RERUN THIS.
Larry Weissman
March 6, 2016 at 10:15 AM
Excellent article and totally correct, just want to point out that in the body, you make it appear that the lying and deceptive nature of msm “reporting” is some sort of a revelation, and maybe for some of the ignorant masses, and I do mean masses it comes across that way, but I can assure you that anyone with even a passing interest in the goings on with the media is hip to their game and needs to take what they come out with with a grain of salt if that much. They can totally keep up with the politicians when it comes to looking at the truth as some sort of a communicable disease and we need to do what we can to get the word out how utterly useless they are as a reliable source of information and this is nothing new and don’t hold your breath waiting for them to do their job. Keep shining that light!
Ben
March 12, 2016 at 10:36 PM
I think the anti-Trump people are really afraid that he is going to get elected. And, when Donald Trump is elected the most radical of these folks are going to Camps. I want to apply to be a camp guard.
Danny Fravel
March 13, 2016 at 8:44 AM
Think about it, Donald Trump has every news organization, special interest groups, lobbiests, violent protesters, lazy free loaders, liars, murderers, idiots, you name it, twisting every word he says and attacking him from all directions, inciting riots and violence and then unfairly blaming him, yet he continues to stand up in front of thousands of people with this target on his chest proclaiming the truth with increasing fervor!
I don’t know about you, but I can’t think of another person I would want to lead our country than one as brave
and honest as Donald Trump!
The wind of change is in the air! Can you feel it?
God Bless America!
Stella
March 13, 2016 at 8:42 PM
I agree that the media has gone crazy over Trump. They are scared of loosing power. At the democratic hall Bernie just cited Karl Marx! Anybody scared about the king of communism being cited here in a free country ? No because it is acceptable for the masses. I am a legal immigrant and I know what it is to be surrounded by communists. I know what the socialist countries are. I lived in France and witness the high taxation and highly educated people with no jobs. Yes Trump is in your face but what he is doing is calling for an overthrow of this corrupted government, media, CEOs of tech companies and Fund trusts. They want to control your vote. I love this country as much as anybody but I cannot stand for religious fanatics like Cruz or memorizing politicians like Rubio. I can’t stand Hillary and her political moves or Bernie who things this country will become communist. The founder fathers didn’t dream of a communist America but a free America. Capitalism is not perfect but it works. Free education, free car, free food. Sounds like the money has to come from somewhere. There is no free in the world. We must earn it! I refuse to teach my children that is ok to go to school for ten years for free and not to work for it. Work and production are the principles of a free country. Welfare is just not ok. If you will see the violence that drugs crossing the Mexican border are causing you will not support Hillary and Bernie. It’s getting ridiculous when the Mexican presidents are openly against the wall or a though immigration policy. Why? Does any other country has open borders? Go ahead and open the doors of your countries and she what is happening with the sirian refugees. 100 raped in Germany on New Year’s Eve. Why?
JBK
October 20, 2016 at 3:52 PM
100% agree with this. Too much capitalism is bad, too much liberalism is worse. Why? It moves in the direction of socialism, where everyone is equal, and the average wins. I too have a background from Eastern Europe and understand first hand what socialism brings. I live in Washington DC now, and this part of the US is booming, and that has my skin crawling. Much of the excessive money in this area is due to business gleaned from what ultimately is taxpayer money. Honest business I have no issue with, but companies that are my competitor, earn far more than I do, and deliver far worse work are a joke in my mind. That is the source of today’s corruption and it is an extremely dangerous road to be on. Hillary’s message of “we already are great” is insane. The US used to have industry and that went to China. The US currently still has but is quickly losing tech, this has gone to India. There of course is opportunity in change, but any business man or woman will know that R&D is only sustainable with a cash cow in parallel. This is today’s situation in the United States, a huge pressure on businesses to innovate, while competitors overseas have significant extra cash in pocket due to the cost difference. In last night’s debate, the last question was around how the debt crisis will be solved. Hillary plans to solve that through cutting cost. Trump plans to solve this through building business. The democratic system is beautiful as it creates a balance between left and right, however, now is for sure a time for the right to reign and set straight the path again.
paul donnelly
March 14, 2016 at 8:48 AM
I hope when Trump is elected president he calls out all the lies from the media and gets them where it hurts. Their wallets. CNN,Fox all hypocrite who make more then the average American.
Babu
March 20, 2016 at 10:37 AM
I simply don’t understand why the media is not respecting the mandate of the our US people who are overwhelmingly voting for Trump. I am deeply disappointed and disgusted with their grossly unjustified bias and discrimination towards him. I am not able to digest it. The other day in Utah, Trump said that USA is like a third world country in terms of roads, infrastructure, trains etc when compared to Dubai, China (and even India to some extent). But the so called cnn, fox etc simply didn’t report it. What Trump said is absolutely true because most of our basic infrastructure was built more than 50 years ago and so is crumbling. Trust me. The more they lie, the more the people vote for him as can be seen in every Super Tuesdays until now. If they continue their tirade against Trump without any regard to peoples sentiments and emotions, they will regret it later because Trump will be our next president.
azmo
March 25, 2016 at 5:12 PM
It’s a crime that CNN and Fox reporters have sold their souls, they’ve all lost their integrity in the eyes of the American people.
Gary
March 29, 2016 at 3:32 PM
I am a Canadian and I am embarrassed at how biased the media is toward Mr. Trump. I hope he wins and when he does, he refuses interviews and any help for those that spoke badly toward him.
I thought the media was to be un-biased? They are as corrupt as many of the politicians!
terry
April 1, 2016 at 3:25 PM
I’ve said it for so long, the media, the banks, major corps etc. are all owned and controlled by a select few. These few have been above the law for so long and it seems they have vested interest in the collapse of the Western World. The political puppets that serve them (Obama, Bush, and every last president since Kennedy) should be charged with treason. They have sold out America with free trade, foreign influence, mass immigration and deindustrialization. The judicial system, educational system, the media, and everything tied to the government is unbelievably corrupt. Einstein said, “insanity is something over and over again and expecting a different result” Its time to stop voting in Politicans and vote for someone else. Trump is Americas last hope to restore the country to what it used to be.
Vally Letang
April 1, 2016 at 7:55 PM
The media is very biased against Mr. Trump. I listen to them in amazement. Mr. Trump has a good heart and wants the best for America.
Carrie Wisner
April 8, 2016 at 6:13 AM
I really want to watch local news but can’t. This morning all stations said same; 7 out of 10 people don’t like trump, not true. I’m repulsed.
Vernon
June 7, 2016 at 6:50 PM
Trump is very blunt and arrogant but the only thing that makes him a racist is the media manipulating the dumbed down Americans.
America has been following a strategy of open borders incentivizing and advertising free stuff in America just to overload the welfare system in order to bring in socialism or communism as the only solution. This is the “Cloward and Piven Strategy”
However, if that is mentioned you will be called a racist?!?!?
I’ve heard Trumps speeches in their entirety and what he sounds like is someone enthusiastic about fixing this country.
Just don’t mention the Cloward and Piven Strategy that this country has bee following since the 60’s or you are a racist!
He is not worrying about being sensitive and politically correct when he speaks because he is not a trained politician(liar).
Hillary Clinton said she admired the vision of Margaret Sanger. Margaret Sanger is a woman that said, “We ought to be careful not to let the word out that we want to exterminate the negro race”!
Why don’t you know Hillary as a racist? Not only does she admire this woman, she doesn’t hide her admiration for her current KKK Grand dragon mentor Sen Robert Byrd.
Was she asked to disavow?
The reason you won’t hear this about Hillary is she is aligned and compliant with a “One World Governance” that is being setup in America!
Bernie Sanders is compliant with the “One World Governance” that is being set up in America!
He talks about the 1% a lot and fair share but he has never read the TPP(Trans Pacific Partnership).
The Bush operative Ted Cruz is compliant! His wife wrote the TPP!
The only candidate that appears to be non-compliant and talking about reversing the “One World Governance” strategy being put in place is Donald Trump.
However, the Sheeples in this country are so easily manipulated by mainstream and social media; they have been successfully brainwashed to hate the only candidate that is the most anti-establishment and anti-one world government and is pro-American.
The media is controlled, scripted, and managed by the big mega banks that has sucked you in to a herd mentality that follows their agenda of a One World Governance!
Ravi Subba
July 22, 2016 at 8:29 PM
@Vernon. I have strong hopes that PEOPLE of this Country are able to see the TRUE colors of “Manipulative and One-Sided” Media with hidden agenda; always airing Anti-Trump news.
There is one SUPREME power, the GOD. Let’s pray to the GOD to support
Mr. Donald Trump and make him the next PRESIDENT of United States.
Wake up People, Wake up ! Open you eyes and see the TRUTH. Let’s support, stand by and vote for Mr. Donald Trump, the only RAY-OF-HOPE.
Bob Z.
July 16, 2016 at 5:03 AM
I am an Native American and I support D. Trump. I’m against globalism and the bankers. I’m voting for Trump.
Ravi Subba
July 22, 2016 at 8:21 PM
@Bob, “You go guys”. Well said. Help your near and dear (and as many people as you can) to support Mr. Donald Trump. He is the FUTURE of United States.
Fred Coyle
July 22, 2016 at 5:48 AM
So this is where the bat shit crazy people come to spew their hate. Nice site
Ravi Subba
July 22, 2016 at 8:19 PM
Oh ya, bat shit crazy people like you Fred !!!. This is where bat shit crazy, zombies and manginas of your kind of come to “provoke” decent people !
Jason
August 1, 2016 at 10:45 AM
Excellent article…US media along with much of the world media today lives in a compromised cowardly fantasy land to those preaching hatred and terrorist religious and other ideologies….And because of that world is sliding to an inevitable WW3….Only true and honest leaders like Donald Trump can help world survive and prosper unitedly after the coming destructive war.
Tina Bowling
August 2, 2016 at 9:17 PM
Donald Trump has the guts to say what we are afraid to speak. God bless him in his fight to make America great again and safe again.
Vickie Nace
August 4, 2016 at 7:13 PM
Frankly it goes beyond bias, the media is completely irresponsible in distorting and making statements that are untrue and attributing to Mr. Trump. I have not been a supporter of Trump, but after starting following the source of some reporting and finding how incorrect it is, I am starting to wonder why they are so deliberately misrepresenting his statements. I cannot believe that these reports are so incompetent, there must be an intent to misrepresent and blatantly attack him.
Shelly
August 6, 2016 at 6:58 PM
We already know that Trump is going to win, especially since the democrats had to prop up, and stack super delegates in Hillary’s favor. In actuality Bernie Sanders won. Hillary and her tea of rogues could not even win the nomination fair.
MELANIE
August 6, 2016 at 8:47 PM
I believe deeply and passionately in Mr. Trump. He is a profoundly astute business man and I believe he can bring back small town America, restore hope for young people and create a responsible government that balances the budget! I will vote for him!!!!! I will share my beliefs with others!!
Memo Jacks
August 18, 2016 at 1:02 PM
Check out Managing the Message by Native Jacks
Robert J. Garrison
September 23, 2016 at 9:53 PM
Love him or hate him Donald Trump isn’t afraid to go into hostile places and dialog with voters. Yet the media goes out of their way to bash him as not acting presidential but when Trump acts presidential they bash him as well. https://thesystemsscientist.com/2016/09/20/donald-trump-going-where-no-gop-candidate-has-gone-before/
Celia
September 26, 2016 at 11:58 PM
I can’t believe the hate out there for a man who just wants to make America a better nation. What are we teaching our children? That it is ok to hate and make fun of a man running for president? It’s everywhere, the media, talk show’s, saying he is a “dangerous” man? I saw a truck out on the road, with a big sign on the back of his window which read “F_ _ _ Donald Trump”! I couldn’t believe what I saw. I don’t like Hillary, but I wouldn’t go that far, and I don’t get angry at those who are voting for her? The very thing that Clinton supporters are bashing Mr. Trump for, well, their behavior is uglier!
Go Trump! He takes a beating, but he doesn’t stay down! He is tough, and we need a tough president!
Ain Oil
October 8, 2016 at 6:23 AM
As as an impartial Expatriate Britisher living in Malaysia, I agree entirely and am disgusted by the bias shewn by CNN and Fox
Dr Ain Oil
mary
October 10, 2016 at 9:51 PM
I really cannot stand it any longer watching the media take one thing Trump has done and report it every 2 seconds, and Mrs.Clinton has done much worse but it is all swept under the carpet. One thing I have learned for sure is that this country has become one made up of a government of cheaters and liars. Money and power talk. Try making a “illegal mistake” if you are a ordinary person, you go to jail, but if you are Mrs. Clinton and make “a mistake” its a different story. I always believed in “Liberty and Justice” for all, now I know that is a bunch of B.S.!!
Aida Rivera
October 13, 2016 at 6:02 PM
My husband and i and my two son are voting for Trump. He will be our next president.
rc
October 16, 2016 at 3:46 AM
These women , who claim trump advances with them , how come they have woken up now, and that woman who said he groped her and touched everywhere in plane, why she did not scream then .Why Mr.Trump is not raking up Hillary’s so called lesbian relation with her asst. . I show one shot on the net , where she was staring hungrily at one gorgeous woman’s boobs !
Wayne shaft
October 24, 2016 at 2:48 AM
Same with the anti trump media here in Australia shit scared of losing their control over the sheeple ! They call good evil and evil good ! Guess it’s a global thing, love to buy mr Trump or hopefully president Trump your guy has balls of steel !!
Wayne shaft
October 24, 2016 at 2:51 AM
Ah that should read love to buy mr Trump a beer .god bless .
daniel burton
October 24, 2016 at 12:41 PM
I just finished reading all the comments and it makes me feel good for the first time in weeks .Thank you all. I believe Donald Trump is the man of destiny as our next president.
Wayne shaft
October 24, 2016 at 9:29 PM
Ozzie media mocking mr trump for standing up for the unborn, whatever the election result mr Trump is already a winner and so are the American people ! The hypnotic spell of the controlling main stream media has been broken and they don’t like it one little bit ! Ah, I love the smell of freedom of information and speech in the mornings !
Colleen Patetta
November 26, 2016 at 12:33 PM
By standing up for the unborn so u mean taking away women’s rights to their own bodies and decisions to do with their bodies as they please. Many people don’t usually mock or make fun of someone consistently for absolutely no reason. There’s many reasons behind the way the media portrays trump and if you take time to research them you may understand. No the media is not always fair or correct yet for a president elect to want to take away a 50 year old law thay has saved millions of lives of women and unwanted children from a terrible life. Not only that but its noones right to say what a woman does with her body. So u may say “protecting the unborn”but that’s far from the actual issue and real world Consequences of the situation and the actual fear of women. So of course u can understand how enraged people get and why they would mock such a ridiculous, backwards thought. If he doesn’t want to be mocked he can at least articulate his disagreement in a more appropriate ,scientific,manner. Not even politically correct but just well spoken. Many presidents have opposed abortion and are not dumped on as hard by the media. Now you may not think so but there’s a reason for it. And it is his actions. And the multiple other instances where he says vulgar things. Why would the country and media suddenly decide to spend so much time supposedly making things up and slanting them? Idk why 200 million people would have a personal vendetta against donald trump. Seems unlikely. He also has been in the media before the campaign and was usually mocked and made fun of. Now it’s a provlem? Now hes being portrayed different and the media just wants to make him the devil? This scenario is illogical and unlikely. I never liked donald trump and the media didn’t help or hinder that. His Twitter did. Which is his own words written for everyone to see. And as any person in as position of such authority you need to prove yourself to your people. And he constantly proved,through his own quoted words on Twitte, and his rallys,r and in the debates, that this is behavior is consistent as nd constant. He never explained his plans or policies, he fumbles and seems very conf used when discussing the middle east. How can you expect any rational person watchin him say these things to like this man? People aren’t all robots we have a brain and his words are enough for us. Trust me the media doesn’t need to say, do, display, or report anything. Donald trump would still be disliked by many. Media or no media.
Wayne shaft
October 27, 2016 at 12:45 AM
Just heard mr Trump declare that November 8th 2016 will be the American people’s 2nd Independence Day ! Man sure has a way with words, sure wish that Australia had a leader like him !
Wayne shaft
October 29, 2016 at 1:22 AM
News just coming through here in Australia Hillary Clintons campaign in tatters! Beaten by a Weiner ? Question, what is a Weiner ?
coyote
November 1, 2016 at 2:55 AM
Global pogrom now.
Nick Bonomi
November 1, 2016 at 7:43 AM
I live in Switzerland and earlier this year became interested in the politics because everything I was hearing about Mr. Trump was so bad. All my kids had an opinion and so did every media source I read or watched,needless to say Anti Donald. I then started to get interested (informed) as I found the conduct of the media absolutely unbelievable. Have stemmed the flow of this corrupt thinking among my kids and have had to enlighten many a friend or two.The winds are changing and I am happy to see that some people ,papers actually listen and do judge things said correctly like (your article).
Just one more thing the comment made by Trump on the bus was taken out of context it is something he has to live with, it was not meant to go public.
I gotta tell you it was a laugh he was trying to induce, it worked, I still have to laugh when I hear it ,he still has that little boy at heart making a ridiculous statement, so ridiculous in fact that it then becomes funny (sexual assault) Idiots.
Hoping for a great America the Swiss Australian
Wayne shaft
November 1, 2016 at 10:32 PM
Hearing conflicting reports about Hillary Clinton, have the FBI arrested her yet?
Wayne shaft
November 4, 2016 at 11:54 PM
Just read the latest mind blowing Podesta email leak ! If it’s not a hoax it seems that many of your highly placed people are Satanists !
Wayne shaft
November 9, 2016 at 2:20 AM
Trump wins ! Hillary refuses to concede goes to bed for a good cry ! God bless America your ally Australia .
Burl brown
November 11, 2016 at 10:57 PM
These lies have caused the riots not trump.
doobay
November 12, 2016 at 10:22 AM
Not to mention the fake muslim terrorist who kill fake people and iff crisis actors.
Wayne shaft
November 13, 2016 at 11:22 PM
Hope president elect trump does not accept refugee deal with Australia we’ve been desperate to off load these mostly Muslim refugees for years, we need to solve our own problems. Our government is similar to Obama .
Mike
November 15, 2016 at 1:58 AM
Now Donald Trump became Our President.
Regards : anime terbaik
Tio
November 15, 2016 at 2:01 AM
I hope donald trump would be a good president.
Regards : lagu jepang terbaik
Jay Morin
December 9, 2016 at 8:24 PM
It is a sad country that we currently live in where an habitual liar like Donald Trump can be elected President.
Windsday
January 16, 2017 at 1:59 PM
Will Trump be the one to make something like The Think Pad a mandatory requirement if you are a felon which you have to have it to *feel* good and not want to commit crime or you can’t be a legal citizen?
Eventually will he make it where you have to have it all the time 24/7 or you can’t be a US Citizen period?I can see Trump doing the *felon* part of the think pad then the next President most likely a liberal will make it as part of mandatory US citizenship calling it *an improvement of our health and safety’ if you don’t support it and your a right wing nut job who is going to shoot a school up if you don’t wear a think pad mandatory.