Media Lies and Media Bias: Why Trump is Under Attack ~ VALLEY PATRIOT EDITORIAL (7-15)

VALLEY PATRIOT EDITORIAL

July, 2015



Those who work in the “news” industry are obsessed with promoting lies and half-truths to destroy political candidates they do not like, instead of just doing their jobs and reporting the news.

Last month, Donald Trump became the latest to fall victim to the liars in the “news” media, as they feverishly reported Trump’s “Anti Mexican” remarks, painting him as a racist and a hate monger.

Here’s what he actually said:

“The U.S. has become a dumping ground for everybody else’s problems,” Trump said. “It’s true. And these aren’t the best and the finest. When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They’re not sending you. They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs, they’re bringing crime; they’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.”

That’s a far cry from “All Mexicans are rapists,” or “All immigrants are killers”.

But, that didn’t stop the liars in the news media from deceiving the American public about what Trump said.

CNN’s Brook Baldwin actually reported: “Donald Trump called all Mexicans rapists and killers” following up by calling his remarks “Anti-Mexican” and that Trump “called all immigrants killers”.

It was simply an outright lie. But Baldwin was not alone. Every news outlet followed by repeating the lie … over and over again in the hopes that stupid people will be outraged.

They succeeded.

It is true that many illegal aliens who come to this country through the Mexican border are, in fact, rapists, killers, drug dealers, and other violent criminals. It is also true that many of the illegals who come through the Mexican border are good, God-fearing people, only here to seek a better life. These are two different groups of people, but CNN and the news media want you to think they are one in the same to promote their pro-illegal political views.

Because Trump chose to focus on the criminal immigrants and not the “poor victims of oppression” (as the approved media narrative demands), he brought the news media lie to the forefront of a presidential campaign. Trump publicly challenged the news media lie that all immigrants are wonderful people, and boy did they strike back.

They struck back with dishonest hysteria, they struck back with character assassinations disguised as reporting, and they struck back by trying to make that point of view toxic in the realm of public debate.

We find the current environment of media corruption to be very dangerous in a country that relies on a free press for truth, and a shared understanding of the events going on around us.

When “news” anchors like Brianna Keiler or Brook Baldwin of CNN open their “news” cast with “Macy’s has decided to drop Donald Trump for saying all Mexicans are rapists”, it is further evidence that the truth is no longer a standard for today’s so-called “journalists”.

Since we know for a fact that many of the illegal aliens who come to this country are indeed violent rapists and killers, we wonder why the “news” media lie and white wash the issue, in effect defending those rapists and killers? Why is it so important that they white wash the truth and silence Trump’s message?

The answer is simple.

Number one, they want chaos in our country because they profit from it. (Can you say Ferguson? Atlanta? Baltimore?)

Number two, if the American public actually started paying attention to the illegals who come here to commit rape, murder, child molestation, drug and gun deals or fraud … you would be horrified to find out exactly how dangerous this problem really is. You would also start to understand why the cable news media has been distracting you all with daily stories about Duck Dynasty, Kim Kardashian, and Charlie Sheen.

There is absolutely nothing racist or insensitive about focusing on the violent criminals who are illegally coming into this country through Mexico. There is nothing bigoted about trying to stop them from coming. There is nothing racist about advocating sending them all home. But there is certainly something wrong with a news media that reports outright lies to sink the campaign of a political candidate they don’t like.

President Obama himself boasts that he has deported more violent illegal alien criminals than every other president combined … which raises a really good question for liars in the news media like Brook Baldwin at CNN.

If Trump is wrong, and there are no rapists and killers illegally coming over the Mexican border, how come the president is deporting so many of them?

Nobody is calling the president a “hate monger” or “racist”. Nobody in the news media calls Obama “Anti-Mexican.”

Weird huh?

What’s worse, the “news” media obsessively spews the narrative every day, that labeling and stereotyping people is wrong. Yet, every day they label and stereotype illegal aliens as altruistic and wonderful people. But, just let someone like Donald Trump come along and address some of the illegals who come here that rape and kill … and suddenly that’s “reported” as the same as saying “all Mexicans are rapists.” Suddenly Trump is the one painted as labeling and stereotyping.

We believe the news industry has sold out the American public with their lies and fake narratives.

The only way to stop it is to stand with those who tell the truth and have their character assassinated for it.

We do not support the presidential candidacy of Donald Trump (as the paper does not support political candidates), but we do stand with him on his position that SOME illegals who come here are indeed killers, rapists and drug dealers.

We also stand with him in his position that those things need to be publicly addressed so that it can be fixed, no matter how much CNN and the rest of the liars in the news media desperately try to silence that message.

